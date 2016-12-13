Close

Kyodo News

December 14, 2016 1:10

23:35 13 December 2016

Iran vows to develop nuclear program after U.S. "violations"

TEHRAN, Dec. 13, Kyodo

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday ordered scientists to further develop the country's nuclear program, after accusing the United States of violating a landmark deal signed last year in which Tehran curbed its program in exchange for sanctions relief.

In a directive, Rouhani ordered the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran "to further develop Iran's peaceful nuclear program within the framework of (its) international commitments."

He specifically called for the design and manufacturing of a nuclear propulsion system to be used in marine transportation, as well as the fuel to be used by that purpose.

