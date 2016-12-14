Trump taps Exxon's Tillerson as secretary of state

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp., as his secretary of state, saying the successful international dealmaker "will be a forceful and clear-eyed advocate for America's vital national interests."

"His tenacity, broad experience and deep understanding of geopolitics make him an excellent choice for secretary of state," Trump said in a statement. "He will promote regional stability and focus on the core national security interests of the United States."

But Tillerson's connections to Russia will come under scrutiny during a Senate confirmation hearing because Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. John McCain who is well-versed in foreign and security affairs, have raised concerns about Tillerson's serving as the top U.S. diplomat due to his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.