Close

Kyodo News

December 14, 2016 4:11

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

02:06 14 December 2016

U.S. military Osprey makes water crash-landing near Okinawa

TOKYO, Dec. 14, Kyodo

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft made a water crash-landing off Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday night in the first major accident involving the tilt-rotor transport aircraft in Japan.

The five crew members aboard ejected from the aircraft and were rescued by the U.S. military, the Defense Ministry said. They were transported to a U.S. naval hospital to receive treatment for injuries, the U.S. Marine Corps said on Twitter.

The accident of the aircraft, seen by many in Okinawa as accident-prone, came at a time when a showdown between the central and prefectural governments are deepening on the plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma within the southernmost island prefecture.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 9 Dec 2016China's Nov. producer prices show largest rise in over 5 years
  3. 8 Dec 2016S. Korea's parliament introduces motion to impeach Park
  4. 8 Dec 2016Vietnam begins dredging on South China Sea reef: Reuters
  5. 8 Dec 2016China hints 3-way summit with Japan, S. Korea difficult by year-end

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete