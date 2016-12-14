U.S. military Osprey makes water crash-landing near Okinawa

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft made a water crash-landing off Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday night in the first major accident involving the tilt-rotor transport aircraft in Japan.

The five crew members aboard ejected from the aircraft and were rescued by the U.S. military, the Defense Ministry said. They were transported to a U.S. naval hospital to receive treatment for injuries, the U.S. Marine Corps said on Twitter.

The accident of the aircraft, seen by many in Okinawa as accident-prone, came at a time when a showdown between the central and prefectural governments are deepening on the plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma within the southernmost island prefecture.