U.S. military Osprey makes water crash-landing near Okinawa

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft made a water crash-landing off Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday night in the first major accident involving the tilt-rotor transport aircraft in Japan.

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said Wednesday she has asked the U.S. military to suspend Osprey flights until the cause of the accident is known and safety is ensured. The Japan Coast Guard has also asked the U.S. military to accept its probe.

The accident of the aircraft, seen by many in Okinawa as accident-prone, came at a time when a showdown between the central and prefectural governments are deepening on the plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma within the southernmost island prefecture.