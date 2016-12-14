Unmanned cargo spaceship carrying supplies docks with ISS

Japan's unmanned cargo spaceship loaded with supplies docked at the International Space Station at an altitude of about 400 kilometers early Wednesday, the country's space agency said.

The Kounotori6 docked at 3:24 a.m. Japan time after astronauts at the ISS caught the cargo transporter with a robotic arm. An H-2B rocket carrying the cargo spaceship blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Friday.

After the launch, the Kounotori6 was controlled by the Tsukuba Space Center of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in Ibaraki Prefecture, east of Tokyo, JAXA said.