December 14, 2016 10:13

08:55 14 December 2016

URGENT: Big manufacturers' sentiment improves in BOJ's Tankan

TOKYO, Dec. 14, Kyodo

Business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers improved in December from three months earlier for the first time in six quarters, the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey showed Wednesday.

The key index measuring confidence among companies such as carmakers and electronics firms rose to plus 10 from plus 6, weaker than the average market forecast of plus 11 in a Kyodo News survey.

The index for large nonmanufacturers, including the services sectors, was unchanged at plus 18.

