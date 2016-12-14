08:55 14 December 2016
URGENT: Big manufacturers' sentiment improves in BOJ's Tankan
TOKYO, Dec. 14, Kyodo
Business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers improved in December from three months earlier for the first time in six quarters, the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey showed Wednesday.
The key index measuring confidence among companies such as carmakers and electronics firms rose to plus 10 from plus 6, weaker than the average market forecast of plus 11 in a Kyodo News survey.
The index for large nonmanufacturers, including the services sectors, was unchanged at plus 18.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.