Japan asks U.S. military to ground all Osprey airplanes after crash

Japan asked the U.S. military on Wednesday to suspend flights of Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft until the cause of a crash-landing of one of the planes in the sea off Okinawa is known and safety is ensured.

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told reporters she urged Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez, commander of U.S. Forces Japan, to ground all units of the MV-22 following the first major accident involving the transport aircraft in Japan.

Martinez pledged to make utmost efforts to address local concerns about the safety of the plane, according to Inada.