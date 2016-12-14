Close

Kyodo News

December 14, 2016 13:14

11:49 14 December 2016

Okinawa residents shocked, outraged by Osprey crash-landing

NAHA, Japan, Dec. 14, Kyodo

Residents of Okinawa voiced shock and outrage Wednesday after a U.S. Marine Corps' MV-22 Osprey crash-landed in the sea off the southern Japan island prefecture the night before.

The first major accident involving the tilt-rotor transport aircraft in Japan reinforced a view held by many locals that the aircraft is accident-prone.

It also increased their resentment toward the central government for forcing the prefecture to continue bearing the heavy burden of hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

