11:49 14 December 2016
Okinawa residents shocked, outraged by Osprey crash-landing
NAHA, Japan, Dec. 14, Kyodo
Residents of Okinawa voiced shock and outrage Wednesday after a U.S. Marine Corps' MV-22 Osprey crash-landed in the sea off the southern Japan island prefecture the night before.
The first major accident involving the tilt-rotor transport aircraft in Japan reinforced a view held by many locals that the aircraft is accident-prone.
It also increased their resentment toward the central government for forcing the prefecture to continue bearing the heavy burden of hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.