Okinawa residents shocked, outraged by Osprey crash-landing

Residents of Okinawa voiced shock and outrage Wednesday after a U.S. Marine Corps' MV-22 Osprey crash-landed in the sea off the southern Japan island prefecture the night before.

The first major accident involving the tilt-rotor transport aircraft in Japan reinforced a view held by many locals that the aircraft is accident-prone.

It also increased their resentment toward the central government for forcing the prefecture to continue bearing the heavy burden of hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.