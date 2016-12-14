Fishing boat carrying 9 men capsizes off Matsue, western Japan

A fishing boat with nine men on board capsized off Matsue in western Japan on Wednesday morning as it was being towed by another fishing boat after developing engine trouble, the Japan Coast Guard said.

A man, believed to one of the crew of the 76-ton Daifuku Maru, was rescued but pronounced dead at hospital, the JCG said. The eight others remain missing.

Eight Japanese and one Indonesian were aboard the fishing boat attached to a fisheries cooperative association in Iwami, Tottori Prefecture.