December 14, 2016 13:14

12:00 14 December 2016

Abe hopes spa summit with Putin opens door for isles row progress

By Junko Horiuchi
TOKYO, Dec. 14, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at a spa resort in western Japan for the third time this year, with a repeated vow to make progress on the long-standing territorial spat over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands and sign a post-World War II peace treaty.

Visiting for two days from Thursday, Putin will be the first Russian president to travel to Japan for a bilateral meeting in 11 years. His visit was initially eyed in 2014 but was postponed as Russia's ties deteriorated with Group of Seven members and other Western countries following Moscow's annexation of Crimea in Ukraine.

Abe will first welcome Putin at a Japanese traditional "ryokan" inn in the hot spa resort of Nagato in his home prefecture of Yamaguchi to address the territorial dispute and the postwar peace treaty issues. They will have another round of summit meetings Friday in Tokyo to concentrate on economic cooperation, Japanese officials said.

  • Abe's home town ready to welcome Putin
