Panel likely to back one-off legislation for emperor's abdication

A government panel of experts broadly agreed Wednesday not to set permanent conditions for an emperor to abdicate, a move that would support the government's plan for one-off legislation to enable 82-year-old Emperor Akihito to relinquish the throne.

"It is desirable to think of (an emperor' abdication) in the context of the times, given that political and economic conditions as well as public awareness could change in the future," one of the six panel members was quoted as saying by Takashi Mikuriya, another member who briefed reporters after the meeting.

"Setting conditions is difficult and could create confusion," another member told the gathering at the prime minister's office, according to Mikuriya, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Tokyo.