Osprey crash-landing angers Okinawa, alarms others linked to aircraft

A wave of shock, anger and anxiety spread in Japan overnight after a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey crash-landed off the southern island prefecture of Okinawa on Tuesday night in the first major accident in the country involving the tilt-rotor transport aircraft.

The accident has reinforced a view held by many people in Okinawa that the aircraft is accident-prone and increased their resentment toward the central government for forcing the prefecture to host the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

People also voiced anxiety in Saga city in Saga Prefecture, which has been asked by the central government to host the aircraft when the Ground Self-Defense Force procures them, as well as in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, which hosts a Marine base that Ospreys frequently fly in and out of.