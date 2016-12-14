Video Advisory (Dec. 14) U.S. military Osprey crash-lands in sea off Okinawa

15:40 14 December 2016
TOKYO, Dec. 14, Kyodo
U.S. military Osprey crash-lands in sea off Okinawa
-- Video shot from a Kyodo News airplane on Dec. 14, 2016, shows the wreckage of a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft that crash-landed in the sea off Nago, Okinawa Prefecture the previous night.
