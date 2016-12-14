Close

Kyodo News

December 14, 2016 16:15

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:40 14 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 14) U.S. military Osprey crash-lands in sea off Okinawa

TOKYO, Dec. 14, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

U.S. military Osprey crash-lands in sea off Okinawa

-- Video shot from a Kyodo News airplane on Dec. 14, 2016, shows the wreckage of a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft that crash-landed in the sea off Nago, Okinawa Prefecture the previous night.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15561/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 9 Dec 2016China's Nov. producer prices show largest rise in over 5 years
  3. 8 Dec 2016S. Korea's parliament introduces motion to impeach Park
  4. 8 Dec 2016China hints 3-way summit with Japan, S. Korea difficult by year-end
  5. 8 Dec 2016Vietnam begins dredging on South China Sea reef: Reuters

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete