1 dead, 8 missing after fishing boat capsizes in western Japan

A man died and eight others are missing after a fishing boat capsized off Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, in western Japan on Wednesday morning while being towed by another fishing boat after developing engine trouble, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The man, believed to be one of the crew members of the 76-ton Daifuku Maru, was rescued but pronounced dead at hospital, according to the coast guard and others. The remaining crew, seven other Japanese and an Indonesian man, remain unaccounted for.

The dead man has been identified by the coast guard as 54-year-old Yoshihiro Sakamoto.