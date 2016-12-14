Rugby: JRFU confirms dates for Romania, Ireland tests

The Japan Rugby Football Union confirmed Wednesday the dates for the Brave Blossoms' tests against Romania and Ireland in June 2017.

Romania visit Japan on June 10, with the Irish set for a two-test series on June 17 and 24.

The venues for the three games have yet to be announced but it is thought the games will be held in cities that will host games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"Romania will be a first experience for a lot of the players and staff come June 2017," said Japan head coach Jamie Joseph.

"None of the coaching staff and many of the players have yet to experience playing the Romanians who are renowned to be very physical opponents. The match precedes two test matches against Ireland and will be one of three great test matches for the new Japan team."

Japan have played Romania five times, winning four. The last time the two teams played was Nov. 15, 2014, when the Brave Blossoms won 18-13 in Bucharest. The last time the two teams played in Japan was May 25, 2005, when the hosts triumphed 23-16.

Japan and Ireland -- who will be missing a number of first-choice players away on British and Irish Lions duty in New Zealand -- have met seven times, though two of the games were uncapped internationals.

Ireland have won every meeting between the two nations, including 44-12 and 47-18 victories in Osaka and Tokyo in 2005, the last time the two countries met.

==Kyodo