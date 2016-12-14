Close

Kyodo News

December 14, 2016 19:16

16:18 14 December 2016

FEATURE: 'Nature concierge' introduces nature, wildlife of Shiretoko Peninsula

By Takehiro Ehama
KUSHIRO, Japan, Dec. 14, Kyodo

The Shiretoko Peninsula in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido is considered to be the last unspoiled region of Japan, home to a vibrant diversity of wildlife.

At a hotel on the peninsula, which is located on the northeastern tip of the island, guests coming to see the region's remarkable natural beauty can take advantage of a special service.

Masako Sato, 53, works as a "nature concierge" at Shiretoko Grand Hotel Kitakobushi. Her mission is to provide guests with a wealth of information about the Shiretoko Peninsula, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that juts into the Sea of Okhotsk and consists of steep mountain peaks covered with virgin forests. The region is known as one of the few places in the world where bears have an undisturbed natural habitat.

