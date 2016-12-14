Soccer: Zidane hails Cristiano Ronaldo after 4th Ballon d'Or win

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane paid a glowing tribute Wednesday to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar won his fourth Ballon d'Or award Monday.

Speaking on the eve of Madrid's Club World Cup opener in the semifinals against Mexico's Club America in Yokohama, Zidane said, "It is very rare that one player wins so many awards."

"His fourth Ballon D'or is a great achievement and not something that can easily be achieved. What he is doing now is very wonderful. Maybe he deserves a fifth Ballon D'or as well."

Ronaldo beat Barcelona striker Lionel Messi to win the award but was unable to accept it in person due to being in Japan.

The 31-year-old helped Madrid become European Champions for the 11th time and Portugal win the European Championship title during the 2016-2017 season.

Ronaldo also won the award in 2008, and in 2013 and 2014 when it had been merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year accolade.

Zidane rested Ronaldo from the squad for Saturday's 3-2 La Liga home win over Deportivo la Coruna, a result that extended the Spanish powerhouse's unbeaten streak to a club-record 35 games.

But the coach hinted that he would be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against America.

"I have to think about the starting 11 and I will disclose who will be playing tomorrow. Of course he (Ronaldo) is as motivated as always. He is always motivated regardless of who the opponents are or whether it is a friendly or even training."

Club America, who came from behind to beat Asian champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea on Sunday, are hoping to mark their centenary year by beating Madrid and going on to become the first team from the CONCACAF region to reach the Club World Cup final.

"I think Club America are very motivated because they want to celebrate their centenary. Some clubs only have once in a lifetime chance to play against Real Madrid and I think it is a very good opportunity for them," said Zidane.

"I never think that we have a better opportunity to win than our opponents. We have to play football and many people expect Real Madrid to win the game very easily but that is not what I think."

"We will be playing against great opponents and I am sure we will have a tough time during that match and that is what I will be telling my players. I won't be telling them that it is an easy game and we have already won. They have to really try hard to win and get to the final."

Zidane said Madrid will be without captain Sergio Ramos, who scored a last-gasp winner against Deportivo, but has not trained the past two days.

"I don't think he will be playing tomorrow. He is not in a serious condition but we have had a long journey and he is a little tired so I don't want to have him pressured physically. We don't want to take a risk so I will take him out of the list and keep him (potentially) for the final."

