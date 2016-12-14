U.S. military grounds all Osprey aircraft in Okinawa after crash

The top commander of the U.S. military in Okinawa said Wednesday its MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft will be grounded until their safety is reviewed, after one of the aircraft crash-landed off the island prefecture, reigniting safety concerns among the Japanese public.

Japan has already asked the U.S. military to suspend Osprey flights until the cause of Tuesday night's accident is determined and safety is assured. It was the first major accident involving the transport aircraft since the start of its deployment in Japan in 2012.

"We regret this incident," Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson said at a press conference at Camp Foster in Okinawa, adding, "I have decided that we will stop flying Ospreys here in Okinawa today and we will not fly again until I'm satisfied that we have reviewed...our safety and flight procedures."

An Osprey from the Marine's Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa, crash-landed in shallow water off the eastern coast of the prefecture's main island after conducting fueling training in the air. All five crew members were airlifted and two of them sustained injuries.

Nicholson emphasized that it was clear that the incident occurred because the aircraft's propeller was damaged after cutting a refueling hose extended from a refueling plane and the U.S. government has decided not to stop flying Ospreys in other countries based on "what we know why the Osprey was damaged."

He also said the pilot, knowing the aircraft was damaged, decided not to "fly over Okinawan homes and families" and instead landed in shallow water off Camp Schwab, a Marine base in Nago.

The pilot's "heroic action" prevented a disaster, Nicholson said, adding, "We don't regret the great work of our young pilot and the decision he made not to endanger the Okinawan people."

Aerial photos of debris taken by Kyodo News showed the fuselage and part of a wing about 80 meters off the shoreline.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that the accident was "deplorable" and said safety should come first in Osprey flight operations.

Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez, commander of U.S. Forces Japan, told Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada over the phone that it appeared very unlikely that the main cause of the accident was due to the aircraft's systems, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

"It is deplorable that the accident occurred at a time when people in Okinawa and other areas of Japan are taking a considerable interest in the safety of the Osprey," Inada told reporters.

Osprey aircraft, which take off and land like a helicopter but cruise like a plane, have been a matter of concern in Japan for some time, given a slew of fatal accidents involving the aircraft that have occurred overseas, most recently a landing accident in Hawaii in May 2015 that left one crew member dead.

The U.S. military has deployed 24 MV-22s at the Marines' Futenma base and plans to deploy the CV-22, the Air Force variant of the MV-22, at Yokota Air Base in a Tokyo suburb in 2017.

The latest accident may also complicate the feud between the central and Okinawa governments over the relocation of the Futenma air base from a crowded residential area in Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.

Many people in Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. forces in Japan, want the Futenma base to be relocated outside the prefecture. After Tuesday's accident, Nago Mayor Susumu Inamine said it is "perfectly clear that danger will increase once a new base" is built in the city.

The dispute between Tokyo and Okinawa has already turned into a legal fight, with the Supreme Court set to hand down its ruling next Tuesday that is expected to be in favor of the central government which is pushing the relocation plan.

The Osprey involved in Tuesday's incident was deployed at the Futenma base. Nicholson disclosed at the press conference that a different Osprey aircraft had made a belly landing the same night, but that it landed safely.

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force also plans to introduce a total of 17 Osprey aircraft and begin using some in the year starting April 2019. The Defense Ministry has made a positive assessment of the aircraft's transport capabilities.

