Soccer: Zidane hails Cristiano Ronaldo after 4th Ballon d'Or win

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane paid a glowing tribute Wednesday to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar won his fourth Ballon d'Or award Monday.

Speaking on the eve of Madrid's Club World Cup opener in the semifinals against Mexico's Club America in Yokohama, Zidane said, "It is very rare that one player wins so many awards."

"His fourth Ballon D'or is a great achievement and not something that can easily be achieved. What he is doing now is very wonderful. Maybe he deserves a fifth Ballon D'or as well."

Ronaldo beat Barcelona striker Lionel Messi to win the award but was unable to accept it in person due to being in Japan.

The 31-year-old helped Madrid become European champions for the 11th time and Portugal win the European championship title during the 2016-2017 season.

Ronaldo also won the award in 2008, and in 2013 and 2014 when it had been merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year accolade.

Zidane rested Ronaldo from the squad for Saturday's 3-2 La Liga home win over Deportivo la Coruna, a result that extended the Spanish powerhouse's unbeaten streak to a club-record 35 games.

But the coach hinted that he would be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Club America.

"I have to think about the starting 11 and I will disclose who will be playing tomorrow. Of course he (Ronaldo) is as motivated as always. He is always motivated regardless of who the opponents are or whether it is a friendly or even training."

Club America, who came from behind to beat Asian champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea on Sunday, are hoping to mark their centenary year by beating Madrid and going on to become the first team from the CONCACAF region, covering North and Central America and the Caribbean, to reach the Club World Cup final.

"I think Club America are very motivated because they want to celebrate their centenary. Some clubs only have once in a lifetime chance to play against Real Madrid and I think it is a very good opportunity for them," said Zidane.

"I never think that we have a better opportunity to win than our opponents. We have to play football and many people expect Real Madrid to win the game very easily but that is not what I think."

"We will be playing against great opponents and I am sure we will have a tough time during that match and that is what I will be telling my players. I won't be telling them that it is an easy game and we have already won. They have to really try hard to win and get to the final."

Zidane said Madrid will be without captain Sergio Ramos, who scored a last-gasp winner against Deportivo, but has not trained the past two days.

"I don't think he will be playing tomorrow. He is not in a serious condition but we have had a long journey and he is a little tired so I don't want to have him pressured physically. We don't want to take a risk so I will take him out of the list and keep him (potentially) for the final."

Madrid, who came to Japan without Welsh winger Gareth Bale as he is recovering from ankle surgery, are seeing a second World Cup title after winning the 2014 competition in Morocco.

Club America coach Ricardo La Vople was more than aware of the task facing his team.

"For us it is a very important challenge. They have great players on their team but we have our own strengths and do have very skillful players," said the Argentine.

"Real is a team with a history and they are known globally as a strong team. For us this match draws a lot of attention so we want to produce a good performance."

La Volpe did not think that the absence of Ramos would give America any kind of advantage in Thursday's match.

"He (Ramos) is one of the greatest defensive players but his absence doesn't necessarily give us an advantage or mean that Real are going to lose the game."

Club America captain Reubens Sambueza hoped that by winning his team could write a new chapter in the club's history.

"Tomorrow's match is going to be a very important match because we are going to be playing against the best team in Europe, but I want to have fun and enjoy tomorrow. I am very happy to participate in the Club World Cup. It is something I feel very honored about."

"I'd like to add another page in our history," said Sambueza. "It is going to be a great opportunity for us. We'd like to play our game. I trust my teammates and as the champions of our continent I would like us to show a great performance."

==Kyodo