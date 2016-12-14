Close

December 14, 2016 22:17

20:10 14 December 2016

Upper house passes contentious casino bill

TOKYO, Dec. 14, Kyodo

The House of Councillors passed a bill to legalize casino gambling on Wednesday -- the final day of the current extraordinary Diet session -- despite opposition parties' attempts to delay the vote.

The bill, sponsored by a group of lawmakers mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, would allow casino gambling in "integrated resorts" that include hotels and entertainment facilities.

It cleared the House of Representatives on Dec. 6 but was subsequently altered, so the new version will now need to be sent back to the lower house.

