Kyodo News

December 14, 2016 22:17

20:40 14 December 2016

Soccer: Chapecoense to play in Suruga Bank c'ship next year

TOKYO, Dec. 14, Kyodo

Brazilian club Chapecoense, many of whose players died in a plane crash in Colombia in late November, will play as scheduled in next year's Suruga Bank Championship against the J-League's Urawa Reds, soccer sources said Wednesday.

The South American Football Confederation and the Japan Football Association are set to give a news conference on the matter Friday.

The JFA had indicated earlier that Chapecoense may be replaced by another team.

The annual Suruga Bank Championship, usually held in summer, pits the Copa Sudamericana champions against the J-League cup winners, who this season were Urawa.

Members of Chapecoense, including some who previously played in Japan, were involved in the crash on Nov. 28 while traveling to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional in Medellin. Chapecoense were crowned champions after Nacional asked the South American soccer confederation to award them the trophy.

The accident killed 71 people aboard the chartered flight, with only six surviving.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

