Soccer: Kashima beat Nacional, 1st Asian team to reach Club WC final

Kashima Antlers made Club World Cup history by becoming the first Asian team to reach the final after a 3-0 victory over Atletico National on Thursday, thanks to the aid of video assistant referees who awarded the J-League champions a critical first-half penalty.

Shoma Doi connected on the penalty, and Kashima scored twice more in the second half through Yasushi Endo and substitute Yuma Suzuki as Kashima stunned the South American champions.

Antlers will play the winners of Thursday's semifinal in Yokohama between Real Madrid and Club America. The final is Sunday.