Environmentalists voice concern over impact of Osprey crash landing

Environmentalists voiced concern Wednesday after a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft crash-landed the previous day off Okinawa in waters inhabited by endangered dugong.

The Osprey from the U.S. Marine's Air Station Futenma in Ginowan crash-landed Tuesday evening in shallow water off Camp Schwab, a Marine base in Nago located on the eastern coast of Okinawa's main island.

At least three dugongs have been confirmed as inhabiting the waters off Okinawa's main island, two of which often appear around the accident site, according to a survey by the Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau.