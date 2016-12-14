Soccer: Kashima beat Nacional, become 1st Asian team to reach Club WC final

Kashima Antlers made Club World Cup history by becoming the first Asian team to reach the final after a 3-0 victory over Atletico Nacional on Thursday, thanks to the aid of video assistant referees who awarded the J-League champions a critical first-half penalty.

Shoma Doi connected on the penalty, and Kashima scored twice more in the second half through Yasushi Endo and substitute Yuma Suzuki as they stunned the South American champions.

The previous best finish by a Japanese team at the Club World Cup was third by Urawa Reds (2007), Gamba Osaka (2008) and Sanfrecce Hiroshima (2015), who all fell at the semifinal hurdle.