03:20 15 December 2016
Diet enacts law to legalize casino gambling
TOKYO, Dec. 15, Kyodo
Japan's parliament enacted early Thursday a law allowing casino gambling in the country, just in time for the end of the extraordinary Diet session.
The law, which was sponsored by a group of lawmakers mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, allows casino gambling in "integrated resorts" that include hotels and entertainment facilities.
The government is now tasked with formulating further legislation required to implement the casino system.
