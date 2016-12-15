U.S. lifts interest rates for 1st time in year

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday for the first time in a year amid a pickup in the U.S. economy and the labor market.

The central bank decided to increase its target range for the benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point to 0.5 to 0.75 percent, it said in a statement issued after a two-day meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

The Fed most recently lifted the federal funds rate by 0.25 point last December after having left it at a record-low near zero since the 2008 financial crisis.