December 15, 2016 10:20

07:26 15 December 2016

U.S. lifts interest rates, sees faster pace of hikes in 2017

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, Kyodo

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday for the first time in a year and indicated a faster pace of increases next year amid a pickup in the U.S. economy and labor market, as well as expectations for higher inflation.

The central bank decided to increase its target range for the benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point to between 0.5 and 0.75 percent, it said in a statement issued after a two-day meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

The widening interest rate differentials between the United States and Japan could push the dollar higher against the yen. The dollar briefly rose above 117 yen in New York after the U.S. rate hike, up from about 115 yen during Tokyo trading Wednesday.

