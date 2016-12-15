Baseball: Uehara agrees to 1-year deal with Cubs

Free-agent reliever Koji Uehara has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, the club announced Wednesday, with U.S. media reporting the contract is worth $6 million.

"#Cubs and RHP (right-handed pitcher) Koji Uehara have agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2017 campaign. Welcome to the team, @TeamUehara!" the Cubs said on Twitter.

Uehara, 41, pitched for the Baltimore Orioles (2009-11), Texas Rangers (2011-12) and Boston Red Sox (2013-16) after playing for 10 years for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan.

In 50 regular-season outings this season, Uehara had a 2-3 record with seven saves for a 3.45 ERA. He was sidelined for seven weeks due to a strained pectoral muscle sustained in July, but was activated off the disabled list in September.

Over his eight-year career in the majors, Uehara has gone 19-22 with a 2.53 ERA in 387 games.

==Kyodo