Ban's portrait unveiled as he counts down last days as U.N. chief

With his 10 years in office coming to a close, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon attended a ceremony Wednesday to unveil his official portrait.

The painting adorns a wall in the Secretariat building along with the images of the seven previous secretaries general, including immediate predecessor Kofi Annan from Ghana who served two five-year terms ending in December 2006.

The portrait by South Korean artist Lee Won Hee depicts Ban in his 38th floor office. Dressed in a dark suit and blue tie, the former South Korean foreign minister is smiling as his hand rests on a globe with his thumb placed near his native country.

"Like these seven other secretaries general, I saw the organization take great leaps in some areas while falling short in others," Ban said, in a hallway packed with diplomats, U.N. staff and reporters.

Lee, who said it was a "great honor" to paint the portrait, told Kyodo News it took six months to complete, with the final product inspired by numerous conversations over meals with Ban.

"I am an artist and I can't make words but I can paint," the 60-year-old said.

After attending the unveiling ceremony with his wife, Yoo Soon Taek, Ban participated in a Security Council tribute and a concert put on by the New York Philharmonic to honor the outgoing secretary general and the incoming Portuguese Antonio Guterres who replaces him on Jan. 1, 2017.

Speaking about his tenure, Ban said his successes included increasing peacekeeping operations around the globe and helping achieve stability in the Ivory Coast and Liberia. But he also mentioned low points, including the international body's inability to stop the violence that has gripped Syria.

"My deepest regret on leaving office is the continuing nightmare in Syria. I once again plead with all of you to cooperate and fulfill your collective responsibility to protect Syrian civilians," he said. "This council holds the key to peace and progress for some of the world's most vulnerable people."

Ban ends his term on Dec. 31. It is not clear what he will do next, although there is wide speculation that he may run for president of his country.

