Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 10:20

09:44 15 December 2016

Yahoo admits to new data hack affecting 1 billion accounts

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, Kyodo

Yahoo! Inc. said Wednesday it believes that data from more than 1 billion user accounts have been stolen in August 2013, in what U.S. media say is believed to be the largest data hack at an email provider.

The U.S. Internet company said information stolen by "an unauthorized third party" may have included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, passwords, dates of birth and in some cases, encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers, but did not include payment card data or bank account information.

Yahoo said in September that information on at least 500 million email accounts was stolen by hackers in 2014.

