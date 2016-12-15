Close

Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 13:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:32 15 December 2016

Japan firms raise inflation outlook for 1st time since March 2014

TOKYO, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Japanese companies expect consumer prices to rise 0.7 percent in the next year, marking the first predicted increase since March 2014 when the Bank of Japan began compiling the survey, the bank said Thursday.

The forecasts, up from a 0.6 percent increase predicted for the year ahead in September, come at a time when stock markets have staged a strong rally and the yen's depreciation has accelerated against the dollar following Donald Trump's pledges of aggressive fiscal stimulus following his Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election victory.

Analysts said the recent dramatic change in financial market trends may have prompted Japanese companies to predict higher inflation for the year ahead. But it would be premature to conclude that they have become bullish on price projections because the degree of change in their price outlook is small and many kept their longer-term price projections unchanged, they added.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 9 Dec 2016China's Nov. producer prices show largest rise in over 5 years
  3. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  4. 9 Dec 2016Financial institutions unsure how to realize digital transformation
  5. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete