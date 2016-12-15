Japan firms raise inflation outlook for 1st time since March 2014

Japanese companies expect consumer prices to rise 0.7 percent in the next year, marking the first predicted increase since March 2014 when the Bank of Japan began compiling the survey, the bank said Thursday.

The forecasts, up from a 0.6 percent increase predicted for the year ahead in September, come at a time when stock markets have staged a strong rally and the yen's depreciation has accelerated against the dollar following Donald Trump's pledges of aggressive fiscal stimulus following his Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election victory.

Analysts said the recent dramatic change in financial market trends may have prompted Japanese companies to predict higher inflation for the year ahead. But it would be premature to conclude that they have become bullish on price projections because the degree of change in their price outlook is small and many kept their longer-term price projections unchanged, they added.