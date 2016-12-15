Close

Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 13:21

12:01 15 December 2016

8 N. Korean sailors rescued in waters off S. Korea's east coast

SEOUL, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Eight North Korean sailors were found in three boats adrift in waters off South Korea's east coast on Sunday and Monday, and rescued by the South Korean Coast Guard and Navy, Seoul's Unification Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

All of them expressed wishes to return to their country and South Korea is seeking ways to notify Pyongyang of their repatriation, Jeong Joon Hee said during a press briefing.

The boats had gone adrift due to engine failure and had collided with Chinese vessels, he quoted the sailors as saying during questioning.

