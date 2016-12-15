Close

Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 13:21

12:27 15 December 2016

Baseball: MLB clubs, players approve new labor accord through 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, Kyodo

Big league club owners and players approved Wednesday a new labor accord covering five years through 2021, according to Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

The new collective bargaining agreement includes a stipulation that treats all foreign players under the age of 25 as amateurs, putting a hard cap on their signing bonuses. Previously, there was a soft cap for overseas pros under the age of 23 and foreign amateurs.

The change, apparently intended to curb the bidding war to attract young Cuban players, will affect 22-year-old Japanese slugging ace pitcher Shohei Otani's possible move to the majors after the 2017 season via the posting system.

Under the previous accord that expired Dec. 1, the Nippon Ham Fighters' Otani would have been treated as a professional next winter, possibly attracting a deal of around $200 million. But following the change, he cannot expect to earn more than $12 million through 2020, according to an MLB source.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the new agreement "allows us to build on the positive momentum from last season and promote a generation of young players."

The labor accord was tentatively agreed on between the two sides on Nov. 30 in Texas.

"The players' involvement during negotiations was both essential and unprecedented," said Tony Clark, executive director of the players' union whose executive board voted unanimously to approve the new agreement. "This was a team effort from beginning to end."

==Kyodo

