December 15, 2016 16:22

14:12 15 December 2016

Media shown Japan troops' drills to protect Japanese citizens abroad

TOKYO, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Japan's Self-Defense Forces on Thursday partially opened to the media for the first time ongoing exercises aimed at protecting Japanese citizens overseas.

The training is in line with the troops' expanded tasks under Japan's new security legislation, which came into force in March despite controversy in the country, as critics fear the changes could draw its defense forces into military action for the first time since World War II.

The exercises, which began Wednesday at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Somagahara training range in Gunma Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, however, do not simulate situations where SDF personnel have to rescue Japanese nationals taken hostage.

