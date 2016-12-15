Duterte continues to enjoy high satisfaction ratings

Almost six months since his election, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte continues to enjoy a high satisfaction rating of 77 percent from Filipinos, despite his controversial remarks and policies that have ruffled feathers domestically and abroad, an opinion poll released Thursday showed.

A Dec. 3-6 survey by Social Weather Stations showed Duterte scored 1 percentage point higher than in a similar survey in September. The survey also showed 13 percent of the 1,500 respondents were dissatisfied, while 10 percent were undecided.

Duterte's net rating of 63 percent, the rounded-up difference between those satisfied and dissatisfied, was a point lower than that in the September survey, but described by the pollster as "very good," second to the highest classification of "excellent."