December 15, 2016 16:22

14:31 15 December 2016

Panasonic eyes brisk sales of new refrigerators in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Dec. 15, Kyodo

PT. Panasonic Gobel Indonesia, an Indonesian subsidiary of Japan's Panasonic Corp., is optimistic about the popularity of its new refrigerator series in Indonesia and plans to expand their distribution network across the country.

Frangky Purnomo Angelo, Panasonic Indonesia's home appliances product marketing manager, said at a recent event in Jakarta to launch the Panasonic Bright & Beauty (BB) series, that Panasonic hopes to sell about 20,000 units within one to two months.

The new refrigerators come in three variants -- non-glass door, silver glass door and black glass door.

