December 15, 2016 16:22

15:30 15 December 2016

4,100 police officers deployed for Japan-Russia summit

NAGATO, Japan, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Japanese police are imposing tight security around the venue of the Japan-Russia summit in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, with up to 4,100 officers deployed, officials said Thursday.

The Yamaguchi prefectural police received support from the Metropolitan Police Department and 31 other prefectures in preparing for the summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Nagato, a small city with a population of around 35,000, they said.

Police set up checkpoints on many roads in and around Nagato, with cars being checked inside the area around the clock, while officers with dogs patrolled Yamaguchi Ube airport.

