Close

Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 16:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:37 15 December 2016

FEATURE: Small city of Nagato put on map for Japan-Russia summit

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
NAGATO, Japan, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Borscht and pirozhki, famous Russian cuisines, were provided for school lunch at all 16 elementary and junior high schools in Nagato on Thursday, the day the Japan-Russia summit was to be held in the small city in southwestern Japan.

Many restaurants in the city located in Yamaguchi Prefecture, are serving yakitori charbroiled chicken seasoned like shashlik, traditional Russian barbecue. Since being chosen to host the summit, the city with a population of 35,000 has been steeped in Russia.

It was short notice. Without contacting the city, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Sept. 2 that he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 15 in Nagato, located within Abe's home constituency. City officials had just three months to complete preparations.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Russian food served at schools on day of Abe-Putin summit
  • Russian food served at schools on day of Abe-Putin summit
  • Russian food served at schools on day of Abe-Putin summit
  • Security heightened prior to Japan, Russia summit
  • Abe's home town ready to welcome Putin
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 9 Dec 2016China's Nov. producer prices show largest rise in over 5 years
  3. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  4. 9 Dec 2016Financial institutions unsure how to realize digital transformation
  5. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete