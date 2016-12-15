Close

Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 16:22

15:42 15 December 2016

Body found near sunken fishing boat off western Japan

MATSUE, Japan, Dec. 15, Kyodo

The Japan Coast Guard on Thursday found a body near a fishing boat that capsized the previous day in the Sea of Japan off Matsue in western Japan, killing one crew member and leaving eight others missing.

The body appears to be that of one of the missing crew members. The coast guard is continuing its search for the others who remain unaccounted for.

Earlier in the day, the coast guard found the 76-ton Daifuku Maru at a depth of around 45 meters, about 500 meters west of where it capsized.

