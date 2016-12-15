Video Advisory (Dec. 15) Superfriendly fish at aquarium demands petting

The following is the latest available news video.

Superfriendly fish at aquarium demands petting

-- A longtooth grouper called Futami No. 1 at the Port of Nagoya Public Aquarium in the central Japan city of Nagoya has been attracting visitors. The one-meter-long fish, transferred from an aquarium in Mie Prefecture, has become so accustomed to humans that it now demands to be petted.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15570/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo