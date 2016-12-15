Close

Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 19:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:07 15 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 15) Superfriendly fish at aquarium demands petting

TOKYO, Dec. 15, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Superfriendly fish at aquarium demands petting

-- A longtooth grouper called Futami No. 1 at the Port of Nagoya Public Aquarium in the central Japan city of Nagoya has been attracting visitors. The one-meter-long fish, transferred from an aquarium in Mie Prefecture, has become so accustomed to humans that it now demands to be petted.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15570/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 9 Dec 2016China's Nov. producer prices show largest rise in over 5 years
  3. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  4. 9 Dec 2016Financial institutions unsure how to realize digital transformation
  5. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete