Close

Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 19:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:11 15 December 2016

Abe, Putin meet at hot spring resort, territorial row in focus

By Junko Horiuchi
NAGATO, Japan, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at a hot spring resort in western Japan on Thursday, with Abe hoping that his fourth meeting this year with the Russian president will open the door for progress in the territorial talks over Russian-held islands claimed by Japan.

In their meeting held in Nagato, in Abe's home prefecture of Yamaguchi, the leaders are set to discuss the long-stalled territorial dispute that has prevented the two neighbors from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

Japan says the islands -- Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group -- are their inherent territory that were illegally seized by the Soviet Union after Japan's surrender in World War II in August 1945. Russia says the Soviet Union took the islands legitimately as the result of the war.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe, Putin meet at hot spring resort, territorial row in focus
  • Putin arrives in Japan for summit with Abe
  • Abe, Putin to meet in hot spring resort, territorial row in focus
  • Day of Abe-Putin summit
  • Abe to host Putin in home town
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 9 Dec 2016China's Nov. producer prices show largest rise in over 5 years
  3. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  4. 9 Dec 2016Financial institutions unsure how to realize digital transformation
  5. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete