Abe, Putin meet at hot spring resort, territorial row in focus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at a hot spring resort in western Japan on Thursday, with Abe hoping that his fourth meeting this year with the Russian president will open the door for progress in the territorial talks over Russian-held islands claimed by Japan.

In their meeting held in Nagato, in Abe's home prefecture of Yamaguchi, the leaders are set to discuss the long-stalled territorial dispute that has prevented the two neighbors from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

Japan says the islands -- Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group -- are their inherent territory that were illegally seized by the Soviet Union after Japan's surrender in World War II in August 1945. Russia says the Soviet Union took the islands legitimately as the result of the war.