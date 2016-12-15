FEATURE: Small city of Nagato put on map for Japan-Russia summit

Borscht and pirozhki, famous Russian cuisines, were provided for school lunch at all 16 elementary and junior high schools in Nagato on Thursday, the day the Japan-Russia summit was held in the small city in southwestern Japan.

Many restaurants in the city located in Yamaguchi Prefecture, are serving yakitori charbroiled chicken seasoned like shashlik, traditional Russian barbecue. Since being chosen to host the summit, the city with a population of 35,000 has been steeped in Russia.

It was short notice. Without contacting the city, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Sept. 2 that he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 15 in Nagato, located within Abe's home constituency. City officials had just three months to complete preparations.