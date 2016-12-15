Fujifilm to buy Takeda's chemical research unit for 155 bil. yen

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. said Thursday it will purchase Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s chemical research unit for roughly 154.7 billion yen ($1.3 billion) to enhance its pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine business.

The film and business machinery maker said it will buy Osaka-based Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd., Japan's top reagent maker, by fully acquiring its shares, including Takeda group's roughly 70 percent stake in the company, through a tender offer from Feb. 27 to April 3.

"The acquisition will become a milestone in (the company's) further growth," Fujifilm Chief Executive Officer Shigetaka Komori said at a news conference in Tokyo.