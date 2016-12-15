18:20 15 December 2016
Fujifilm to buy Takeda's chemical research unit for 155 bil. yen
TOKYO, Dec. 15, Kyodo
Fujifilm Holdings Corp. said Thursday it will purchase Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s chemical research unit for roughly 154.7 billion yen ($1.3 billion) to enhance its pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine business.
The film and business machinery maker said it will buy Osaka-based Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd., Japan's top reagent maker, by fully acquiring its shares, including Takeda group's roughly 70 percent stake in the company, through a tender offer from Feb. 27 to April 3.
"The acquisition will become a milestone in (the company's) further growth," Fujifilm Chief Executive Officer Shigetaka Komori said at a news conference in Tokyo.
