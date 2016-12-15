Chinese remake of Japanese family comedy to hit screens in April

A Chinese studio on Thursday finished filming a remake of a popular family comedy written by renowned Japanese film director Yoji Yamada, and it is expected to hit screens nationwide next spring.

"I am astonished. The tempo (of production) is incredible," Yamada told Kyodo News at a movie set in Beijing just after the filming of "What a Wonderful Family!" was completed. "This country's movie industry is so vigorous."

The remake of the film, released by Shochiku Co. in Japan in March, was decided only this summer. Directed by Chinese celebrity Huang Lei, it is scheduled to premier in late April at some 5,000 theaters in the country, the world's second-largest cinema market.