Close

Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 22:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:12 15 December 2016

Chinese remake of Japanese family comedy to hit screens in April

BEIJING, Dec. 15, Kyodo

A Chinese studio on Thursday finished filming a remake of a popular family comedy written by renowned Japanese film director Yoji Yamada, and it is expected to hit screens nationwide next spring.

"I am astonished. The tempo (of production) is incredible," Yamada told Kyodo News at a movie set in Beijing just after the filming of "What a Wonderful Family!" was completed. "This country's movie industry is so vigorous."

The remake of the film, released by Shochiku Co. in Japan in March, was decided only this summer. Directed by Chinese celebrity Huang Lei, it is scheduled to premier in late April at some 5,000 theaters in the country, the world's second-largest cinema market.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 9 Dec 2016China's Nov. producer prices show largest rise in over 5 years
  3. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  4. 9 Dec 2016Financial institutions unsure how to realize digital transformation
  5. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete