Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 22:24

20:22 15 December 2016

Toyota aims to sell 10.2 million vehicles globally in 2017

NAGOYA, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it plans to sell a total of 10.2 million vehicles globally under its group brands in 2017, up 1 percent from this year's estimate and aiming to surpass the 10 million mark for the fourth consecutive year.

The figures reflect the impact of the planned start to sell the Toyota C-HR sports utility vehicle abroad. The upcoming launch of a new plug-in hybrid model of its popular Prius this winter will also likely help boost sales.

The world's biggest automaker also said it expects sales of pickup trucks to increase in the United States and those of hybrid vehicles to stay solid in Europe.

