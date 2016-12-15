Japan box office revenue to top record in 2016 due to "your name."

Japan's box office revenue from both domestic and foreign films is expected to set a new record this year thanks to the blockbuster success of Japanese animation film "your name." and other titles, movie studio Toho Co. said Thursday.

The current record of 220.7 billion yen ($1.87 billion) was set in 2010. Receipts to November this year were up 9.7 percent from the same period last year, when revenue hit the second-highest level of 217.1 billion yen.

Box office revenue in 2016 may reach 234 billion to 235 billion yen depending on the popularity of titles to be released in December, Satoshi Chida, vice president of Toho, said at a press conference.