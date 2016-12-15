Okinawa governor takes Osprey removal demand to central gov't

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga lodged a protest with central government officials in Tokyo on Thursday, demanding that U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 tilt-rotor aircraft be removed from the prefecture, after one of them crash-landed just off Okinawa's main island earlier this week.

With the accident fresh in the minds of people in the prefecture, Onaga is also demanding the government forgo a ceremony in Okinawa next week to mark the return to Japanese control of a large portion of a major U.S. military training area in northern Okinawa.

In a meeting with Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, part of which was open to the media, the governor called for the withdrawal of the Osprey aircraft from Okinawa, calling them "faulty aircraft."