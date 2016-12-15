Close

Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 22:24

21:25 15 December 2016

Okinawa governor takes Osprey removal demand to central gov't

TOKYO, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga lodged a protest with central government officials in Tokyo on Thursday, demanding that U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 tilt-rotor aircraft be removed from the prefecture, after one of them crash-landed just off Okinawa's main island earlier this week.

With the accident fresh in the minds of people in the prefecture, Onaga is also demanding the government forgo a ceremony in Okinawa next week to mark the return to Japanese control of a large portion of a major U.S. military training area in northern Okinawa.

In a meeting with Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, part of which was open to the media, the governor called for the withdrawal of the Osprey aircraft from Okinawa, calling them "faulty aircraft."

  Okinawa governor takes Osprey removal demand to central gov't
