Abe vows at father's tomb to make success of summit with Putin

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he had visited his father's tomb in western Japan and pledged to make a success of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We will soon have President Putin in Nagato, our hometown. I told that to my father, who was, in his last days, obsessed with concluding a peace treaty" between Japan and Russia, Abe said in a Twitter post.

Abe had not planned to visit his father's grave in his hometown in Yamaguchi Prefecture, but he decided to do so when Putin's arrival in Japan was delayed by nearly three hours.