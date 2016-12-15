Baseball: Uehara agrees to 1-year deal with MLB champs

Free agent reliever Koji Uehara has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, the National League club announced Wednesday, with U.S. media reporting the contract is worth $6 million.

"This is, first of all, a relief," Uehara told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday about his signing with the major league champs. "Because I don't have a lot of time left, I want to win a championship. That was my first consideration."

Despite his age, the 41-year-old Uehara indicated at least some interest in playing for Samurai Japan again in March's World Baseball Classic.

"I do have a desire to try that," Uehara said. "But I'll make an announcement in the coming days."

Uehara pitched for the Baltimore Orioles (2009-11), Texas Rangers (2011-12) and Boston Red Sox (2013-16) -- all in the American League -- after playing 10 years for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan.

In 50 regular-season outings this season, Uehara had a 2-3 record with seven saves and a 3.45 ERA. He was sidelined for seven weeks due to a strained pectoral muscle sustained in July, but was activated off the disabled list in September.

Over his eight-year career in the majors, Uehara has gone 19-22 with 93 saves for a 2.53 ERA in 387 games.

After signing with Boston as a free agent, Uehara took over the closer's role midway through his first season in 2013 and contributed to the club's World Series championship.

The Cubs, meanwhile, led the majors with 103 wins this past season and became World Series champions for the first time in 108 years.

The club, however, lost flame-throwing lefty Aroldis Chapman to free agency, and Uehara has been very tough on left-handed hitters. Over his career in the majors, he has allowed a .183 batting average to lefties, and held them to a .139 average this season.

