Close

Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 22:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:38 15 December 2016

Baseball: Uehara agrees to 1-year deal with MLB champs

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Free agent reliever Koji Uehara has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, the National League club announced Wednesday, with U.S. media reporting the contract is worth $6 million.

"This is, first of all, a relief," Uehara told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday about his signing with the major league champs. "Because I don't have a lot of time left, I want to win a championship. That was my first consideration."

Despite his age, the 41-year-old Uehara indicated at least some interest in playing for Samurai Japan again in March's World Baseball Classic.

"I do have a desire to try that," Uehara said. "But I'll make an announcement in the coming days."

Uehara pitched for the Baltimore Orioles (2009-11), Texas Rangers (2011-12) and Boston Red Sox (2013-16) -- all in the American League -- after playing 10 years for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan.

In 50 regular-season outings this season, Uehara had a 2-3 record with seven saves and a 3.45 ERA. He was sidelined for seven weeks due to a strained pectoral muscle sustained in July, but was activated off the disabled list in September.

Over his eight-year career in the majors, Uehara has gone 19-22 with 93 saves for a 2.53 ERA in 387 games.

After signing with Boston as a free agent, Uehara took over the closer's role midway through his first season in 2013 and contributed to the club's World Series championship.

The Cubs, meanwhile, led the majors with 103 wins this past season and became World Series champions for the first time in 108 years.

The club, however, lost flame-throwing lefty Aroldis Chapman to free agency, and Uehara has been very tough on left-handed hitters. Over his career in the majors, he has allowed a .183 batting average to lefties, and held them to a .139 average this season.

==Kyodo

  • Baseball: Uehara agrees to 1-year deal with Cubs
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 9 Dec 2016China's Nov. producer prices show largest rise in over 5 years
  3. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  4. 9 Dec 2016Financial institutions unsure how to realize digital transformation
  5. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete