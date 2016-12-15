Soccer: Real Madrid to meet Kashima Antlers in Club World Cup final

European champions Real Madrid set up a date with Japan's Kashima Antlers in the final of the Club World Cup after a 2-0 win over Mexican side Club America on Thursday night.

French striker Karim Benzema fired the Spanish team in front in first-half stoppage time in bitterly cold conditions in front of just over 50,000 fans at Nissan Stadium.

Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo sealed victory in the dying seconds with a goal that needed confirmation from the video assistant referee system, extending Real's club-record unbeaten streak to 36 games in all competitions into the bargain.